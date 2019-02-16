GB disaster management issues alert after glacier surge

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) has directed residents of Hassanabad village in Hunza to remain alert and cooperate with authorities in light of a potential threat by glacier surge.

The residents of the village have been directed to vacate their houses and move to higher altitudes if they hear a siren from a nearby FWO camp.

The Shisper glacier, located west of Hassanabad village, has surged during the last six months and a huge supra-glacial lake has been formed which locals fear can burst or overflow causing extensive damage.

GBDMA has urged locals to call 05813-920100 for information and avoid travelling to the Shishper glacier.

A high-level meeting to review the preparedness level was also held at the Force Command Northern Areas (FCNA) headquarters. During the meeting, headed by FCNA Commander Major General Ehsan Mahmood Khan, it was decided that all necessary preparations be completed within two weeks.