French ‘yellow vests’ marching for everyone, protester says as support falls

PARIS: France’s “yellow vest” protests are part of a humanist movement aimed at improving the lives of everyone in the country, one demonstrator said on Saturday, defending those who took to the streets for the 14th weekend in a row.
A poll this week showed dwindling support for the demonstrations, named for motorists’ high-visibility jackets, which began in November over fuel taxes and morphed into a more general revolt against politicians and a government they see as out of touch.
More than half of those surveyed said they wanted the occasionally violent protests to end.
There has been infighting between leaders of the grassroots movement, although some have outlined plans to extend the weekly protests to Sunday.
The number of protesters have fallen from highs of over 300,000 nationwide in November to around 50,000 last week, according to government estimates.
Protesters also gathered in the southwestern city of Bordeaux, and Strasbourg in the east, while some protesters tried to block a depot operated by online retail giant Amazon in Toulouse, in the south of France, BFM Television reported.