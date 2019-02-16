Foreign secy asks EU envoys to take notice of Indian atrocities in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Saturday briefed ambassadors from the European Union about Pakistan’s position on the Pulwama attack in Indian occupied Kashmir that killed at least 44 paramilitary soldiers.

During the meeting, Janjua categorically rejected Indian government’s remarks of Pakistan’s involvement in the attack. The foreign secretary also raised the issue of gross human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces in occupied Kashmir.

Janjua separately shared Pakistan’s perspective with ambassadors from non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the baseless Indian allegations.

In her briefing, the foreign secretary pointed towards known tactics of India to divert global attention from gross human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir. She emphasised continued importance of implementing the UNSC resolution on Kashmir.

In a tweet, Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan strongly condemns the continuing attacks on Kashmiris in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The spokesman further said Indian must not use the Pulwama attack as a carte blanche to intensify its atrocities against innocent Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir.

At least 44 Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed on Thursday in Srinagar-Jammu Highway in Awantipora area of Pulwama district. The soldiers were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off as a convoy of military vehicles drove by, some 20 kilometres from the main city of Srinagar.

Following the Pulwama attack, Kashmiris have been targeted in IoK with reports of Indian security forces making several arrests and violent backlash from Hindu extremists.