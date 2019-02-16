China suggests joint efforts by Pak, India for curbing terrorism

BEIJING: China has suggested that both Pakistan and India make joint efforts to root out terrorism and ensure peace and stability in the region.

“We hope that the countries can make joint efforts to combat terrorism and preserve regional peace and security,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on the recent terrorist attack in India Held Kashmir.

Strongly condemning the incident, the spokesperson said Beijing had noted relevant reports and was greatly shocked by the attack. “We express our deep sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and the injured.”

China, he added, firmly opposed all forms of terrorism and extremism.

On the urgent need of settling the Kashmir dispute, the spokesperson said that China had every now and then reiterated that as major countries in South Asia, Pakistan and India should properly resolve the issue through dialogue and consultation.

To a question about listing of certain organisations and individuals by the UN Security Council 1267 Committee, he said, the UN committee had detailed criteria for the listing of terrorist entities.

The organisation that has claimed responsibility for the Kashmir attack is already on the Security Council sanctions list against terrorism, he said and added China would continue to deal with the relevant listing issue in a constructive and responsible manner.

“We will also keep close communication with all relevant parties on this issue,” he added.