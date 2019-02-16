Air France to resume operations in Pakistan after 11 years, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the French flag carrier Air France is set to resume its operations in Pakistan after 11 years.

While making the announcement on Friday, the minister added that the airline had been planning to resume its services after seeing a conducive business environment in Pakistan.

The petroleum minister lauded Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan for strengthening the country’s trade and bilateral relations. “Pakistan is being led by an honest and visionary leadership, which has helped improve its image among the comity of nations,” he said.

In an attempt to improve regional ties, Khan said that the Saudi crown prince is expected to visit Pakistan in February whereas the Malaysian prime minister is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan in March.

In December, British flag carrier British Airways decided to return to Pakistan and resume its flight operations in Islamabad from June. The airline had suspended its operations from Pakistan in September 2008.