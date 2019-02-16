22-year-old girl raped, murdered in Jamshoro

HYDERABAD: A young woman was allegedly raped and murdered at her house in the Jamshoro district on Saturday.

According to the police, the 22-year-old victim, Sheerin Brohi, was alone at home in the Kotri Site area when unknown persons broke in, raped and strangulated her.

The police have arrested three suspects, one of whom has been identified as Rehman Sodho.

Jamshoro SSP Touqeer Muhammad Naeem told the media that three suspects had been arrested in connection with the murder and the police were awaiting the postmortem report following which an FIR [First Information Report] will be lodged.

“If the aggrieved family wants, the state can become a complainant in the FIR,” he said.

According to hospital staff, the postmortem was delayed for around four hours because some required tools were not available at the hospital.