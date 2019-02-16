2 FC men gunned down in Loralai

At least two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and a pedestrian got injured when two officials of the paramilitary force came under a targetted attack in Loralai on Saturday.

Police termed the incident an act of “targeted killing”, saying that unknown miscreants had opened fire on the two security personnel in the Majeed Market area of Loralai bazar. The assailants managed to escape the scene unhurt.

The bodies of the martyred FC personnel have been shifted to Loralai Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police and FC have reached the site to conduct an investigation.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal expressed grief over the death of the personnel. He condemned the incident and ordered the authorities concerned to further strengthen security measures.

This is a third terror incident in Loralai over the past two months. On Jan 30, at least nine people, including eight police staff and a civilian, were killed and over 20 injured when gunmen stormed the office of the deputy inspector general (DIG) of police in Loralai.

The militants targetted a recruitment test for police clerks being held at the police office with heavy firing, followed by an explosion.

On Jan 2, at least four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and four terrorists were killed as FC training centre came under attack.

The attack, though repelled, had raised serious questions over the security situation in the country. Later, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan took credit for the terror bid.

Despite statistics showing a considerable drop in overall terrorism in Pakistan in the recent past, Balochistan has continued to experience violence, with considerable target attacks on police and law enforcement agencies.

The province had the most number of fatalities at 407, followed by FATA (208) and Sindh (192). Of the 2,333 casualties in 2018, 1,131 were fatalities, down 45% from 2,047 the prior year.