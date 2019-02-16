12-year-old Pakistani girl chosen for NASA programme

Radeeyah Aamir, a 12-year-old Pakistani student, has been selected for a one-week internship programme at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the US embassy in Islamabad announced on Saturday.

“She will be attending the one-week program which includes training for next-generation Astronaut Training Experience,” the embassy said in a Facebook post.

Radeeyah, a student of eighth grade at British Overseas School in Karachi, has been selected among a group of students from 25 countries.

The 12-year-old will depart for the internship programme in Orlando, Florida on February 16.

Headquartered in Washington DC, NASA is an independent agency of the US government responsible for civilian space programme as well as aeronautics and aerospace research.