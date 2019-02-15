﻿ Towards making Pakistan a quiescent society | Pakistan Today

Towards making Pakistan a quiescent society

  • Bracketing critics with terrorists would harm the country
After trying to muzzle the print and electronic media through  PMRA, the information ministry is after  social media  which had played a big role in bringing PTI to power.
It was interesting  to hear  Fawad Chaudhry talking  about the need  to  encourage discourse and debate in the country and then saying this was  not possible in the presence of  people threatening  each others’ lives over differences of opinion. He referred  to terrorist groups that  want to forcibly foist a system of their own choice on the rest of the population. One thought  he had in mind the  TLP or  perhaps the  TTP or Daesh. Few would have disagreed with the interior minister if he was   to clamp down  on networks of the sort  despite his mysterious silence earlier when the TLP  went on rampage.
It appears however that there is more to Fawad Chaudhry’s outburst than meets the eye. As the information minister  put it the government is about to initiate a comprehensive crackdown on social media.  The move appears have a grand design  i.e., to silence all voices of dissent  in the social media. While many will readily agree that propagation of violence is  illegal and must be stopped,  criticism of  government leaders, departments,  institutions and agencies can by no stretch of mind  be called  hate speech aimed at instigating violence. The way  law-enforcement agencies resorted to the  cold-blooded murder of a family and their friend in Sahiwal was rightly condemned all over the country. Do statements issued over the incident amount to spreading hatred against the state  institutions? In Balochistan  relatives and friends of the persons who have been  made to disappear have  accused the  agencies  and campaigned against their disappearance. Is this to be  considered spreading hatred? There are  people in tribal areas and outside who have protested against ethnic profiling or grave mistreatment . Do they deserve sedition charges? There are others who  consider government leaders  responsible for their miseries. Are they too to be branded terrorists? The government must not put on its plate more than it can chew. First PMRA and now this peculiar muzzling of social media would be  hard to sell.


