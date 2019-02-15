PSL used ‘Disco Dewane’ without our permission: Zoheb Hassan

Zoheb Hassan on Friday lashed out at the organsiers of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) over alleged copyright infringement, claiming that they used Nazia Hassan’s hit number Disco Deewane on the opening night of the fourth edition without his permission.

Shuja Haider and Aima Baig performed the song during the Thursday’s PSL 4 opening ceremony. Reacting to the performance, Zoheb wrote on Facebook, “I was shocked to see that a reputable platform like PSL used our track Disco Dewane without our prior permission. Outright infringement of intellectual property should be condemned and I am going to take a legal stand on this one.”

“I am going to make an example out of this,” he added.



The popular singer is of the view that intellectual property has to be respected and acknowledged across the board.

“This is not only for me or my song. Copyrights need to be respected across the board. Nazia was a very kind soul and she is not here with us today but even she would have been unhappy about it,” he said in an interview.

Zoheb said this issue should set a precedent of taking artists and their work seriously in Pakistan. He said he has spoken to the organisers of the PSL but they are yet to clarify the matter.