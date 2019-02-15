Nawaz shifted to Jinnah Hospital from jail

LAHORE: Incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Lahore’s Jinnah hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Friday afternoon. Strict security arrangements had been made for the transfer.

According to reports, Nawaz will remain in a private VVIP room and it will be declared sub-jail until it is necessary for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme to remain there.

Meanwhile, Jinnah Hospital Medical College Principal Professor Arif has assured that he will be given the best faciltiies and treatment during his stay at the hospital.

Nawaz has reportedly been complaining of cardiac pain in prison. He was shifted to Services Hospital previouslt for check-up and treatment.

The Punjab home department later issued a notification granting permission for Nawaz to be shifted to Jinnah hospital on the recommendations of a special medical board comprising doctors from Services Hospital and on the request of his personal physician.

Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison on December 24 after being found guilty in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau.