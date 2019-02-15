Haque says govt respects court’s decision of granting bail to Shehbaz

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque on Friday said that the government respects the court’s decision to grant bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking to the media, the special assistant said that respecting the courts’ decisions is an important pillar of democracy. He expressed hope that Shehbaz would play a role in the National Assembly (NA) for the betterment of the country and its people.

“We hope Shehbaz Sharif will play his role in the [House] for the betterment of Pakistan, its people. We want personal attacks in the NA to end, and for discipline to prevail,” he said.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday approved Shehbaz’s bail petitions in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases and ordered his release.

Commenting on India blaming Pakistan for Thursday’s deadly attack on a convoy of Indian paramilitary personnel in Pulwama, PM’s special assistant said that it was nothing new for India to put the blame on Pakistan.

“A movement is being run in India ahead of elections [there] to pile up blame game on Pakistan. I [saw an interview] by [former IoK chief minister] Farooq Abdullah in which it was stated that the Indian government has hidden away six fact reports on the situation in Occupied Kashmir. The facts are being hidden,” Haque added.