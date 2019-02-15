Fourth polio case of 2019 reported in Hangu

ISLAMABAD: Focal Person to Prime Minister on Polio Eradication Babar Atta on Friday confirmed that the fourth polio case of this year has been reported in Hangu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He said that this case has taken the toll of polio cases reported in the current year to four, one each in Bajour, Bannu, Lahore, and Hangu.

Babar said: “I assure everyone that I will personally look into reasons for these polio cases, if the negligence of staff or authorities is established, they will face strict action just like it happened in Bajour where officers were removed after inquiry.”

He assured that the government is taking measures to eradicate the disease from the country.

He regretted that the first polio case emerged in Lahore in eight years from Shalamar Town: “I have consulted the provincial health minister and will be spending the next few days in Lahore to deliberate on the reasons for a setback.”

Babar said that he will “give a wakeup call” to administration in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Faisalabad.