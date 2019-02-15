Ali Raza Abidi’s killers identified: reports

The alleged hitmen and facilitators involved in the assassination of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Syed Ali Raza Abidi have been identified, reports quoted Karachi police officials as saying Thursday.

“The police and intelligence agencies’ personnel have solved the murder case of Ali Raza Abidi as investigators have figured out who carried out the killing,” a senior police officer said.

He further said that at least six persons were involved in the planning, reconnaissance and murder. “Two of them have been detained while four others are still at large.”

Regarding the possible motive behind the murder, the senior police officer claimed that it was a “political killing”, and not a sectarian one.

In December 2018, Abidi, who was the former lawmaker of MQM-P, was killed in a shooting outside his home in Khayaban-e-Ghazi area of Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) locality in what police officials claim to be a targeted killing incident.