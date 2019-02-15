13 shops looted in Karachi

KARACHI: A gang of burglars looted at least 13 shops in Sabri Market in Karachi’s Ranchore Lines area on Friday.

According to sources, the robbers broke the locks of 13 shops and looted more than Rs1 million and food items from the bakeries and general stores.

Meanwhile, the IGP Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam took notice of media reports and sought a detailed report from SSP city about the measures taken by police in this regard.

However, sources said the incident took place within the jurisdictions of two police stations the Eidgah and Napier police stations but none of the stations has lodged a case yet.