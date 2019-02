QUETTA: A miner was killed when a coal mine caved in at Shahrug, an area of Harnai on Thursday.

According to levies, due to caving in of a portion of the coal mine, miner Obaidullah was killed.

The body was shifted to Rural Health Centre Sharug where, after the completion of necessary formalities, it was handed over to the heirs.

The deceased miner was reportedly an Afghan citizen.