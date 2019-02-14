Winter rains ‘worth billions to economy’, says PM

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday said that winter rains are worth billions of rupees to the economy as they replenish the country’s water resources.

In a tweet on social media, the prime minister said: “We should all thank Allah Almighty for the continuing winter rains that are worth billions to the economy apart from replenishing our water table and glaciers plus countering air pollution. InshaAllah we will have a bumper wheat crop this year.”

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), more than 25 to 30 per cent rain has been recorded this winter in various parts of the country, due to which the Tarbela and Mangla dams level are also more than normal.