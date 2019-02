KARACHI: A teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi early Thursday morning.

According to rescue sources, an 18-year-old boy, Anas, son of Shakeel Ahmed, was hit by a fast-moving car while riding a motorbike near Numaish Chowrangi. As a result, he suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy.