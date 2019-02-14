Showbiz stars to dazzle PSL 4 launch tonight

DUBAI: The day has finally come for Pakistan Super League (PSL) fans. The star-studded opening ceremony of the fourth edition of the celebrated league will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.

Featuring singer-turned-actor Fawad Afzal Khan, Euro-Caribbean vocal group Boney M, Coke Studio-fame Aima Baig, music composer Shuja Haider and Junoon, the ceremony will start at 08:45 pm PST.

HBL Pakistan Super League opening ceremony performers ready to dazzle at Dubai International Stadium#HBLPSL #KhelDeewanoKa https://t.co/koFX4WH1Ic pic.twitter.com/wB8i46kta3 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 13, 2019



American rapper Pitbull, who earlier confirmed his availability for the opening ceremony, apologized from coming owing to flight troubles.

In a video message, uploaded on his Twitter handle, Pitbull said that he is unable to make it to Dubai because “pieces of the [aeroplane’s] engine had come apart [following a test flight]”.



Following the ceremony, defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will take on each other in the first match.

The final fixture will be held on March 17 in Karachi’s National Stadium.