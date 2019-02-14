Saudi Arabia to reduce visa fees for Pakistanis

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabia government on Thursday decided to reduce visa fees for Pakistani citizens.

According to reports, the revised visa fee is likely to be implemented from February 15.

Local media reports state that fee for visit visa would be reduced up to 338 Saudi Arabian Riyal (SAR) — single entry fee will be 338 SAR and multiple visa fee will be 675 SAR. Currently, visit visa fee is about 2000 SAR.

Earlier on Wednesday, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri had confirmed that the Saudi government would be extending e-visa facility to Pakistan through which Pakistani Hajj pilgrims will be able to get their visa online.