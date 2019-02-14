Qureshi to present Pak’s stance on Afghan issue in Munich

— FM asserts Pak-US relations reached ‘important point’

— Asserts Pak has also supported peace efforts in the region

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi left for Munich, Germany to represent Pakistan in the Munich Security Conference 2019 where he will present Pakistan’s perspective on Afghanistan.

Qureshi told media that Pakistan-US relations have reached an “important point” and it is his goal to reset relations with America. He added that Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process is now being appreciated as “Pakistan has always supported peace efforts to bring stability to Afghanistan”.

The foreign minister will hold meetings with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other world leaders in Germany as the moot will be attended by defence and foreign ministers and security experts from across the world.

He will also interact with key US congressmen and members of the Senate.