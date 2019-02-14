Pakistan, KSA to ink MoU on drug control, smuggling

Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) will be inking a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on drug control, smuggling and psychotropic substances, the Foreign Office said Thursday.

The MoU will be signed during the forthcoming visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, FO spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

The Saudi crown prince will arrive in Pakistan on February 16 for a two-day visit, according to the Saudi ambassador, and is expected to stay at the PM House.

During his stay, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will be signing a number of agreements and MoUs related to diverse sectors, including investment, finance, power, renewable energy, internal security, media, culture and sports.

The two countries will also discuss ways and means to develop a robust follow-up mechanism to ensure effective implementation and quick progress on tangible areas of cooperation.