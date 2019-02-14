Opp welcomes Shehbaz’s release on bail; govt ‘disappointed’

–Khursheed, Marriyum appreciate LHC decision to release Opp Leader on bail

–Fawad asks NAB to challenge Shehbaz’s bail on ‘immediate basis’

ISLAMABAD: While lawmakers from the opposition parties welcomed the release of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on bail, the federal government declared the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision “disappointing”.

Earlier in the day, the LHC approved Shehbaz’s bail petitions in Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases, and ordered his release. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Shehbaz on October 5, 2018, in connection to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Khursheed Shah on Thursday welcomed the LHC decision to grant bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking to local media after LHC accepted Shehbaz’s bail petitions, Shah said, “This is a welcome move”.

“Now, politics will take place in an independent environment and with independent thinking,” he added. “The opposition will work together to draft a plan of action for the issues faced by the country.”

‘LHC DECISION VICTORY OF TRUTH’:

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “LHC’s decision to grant Shehbaz bail was based on merit and is a victory of the truth.”

Speaking to local media, Marriyum said, “Shehbaz saved the national treasury’s money in both the cases. It is a sad day for those who had been calling him a thief.”

“Our position in the parliament is strong which is why the government was chanting and labeling us thieves,” she added. “Whenever, Shehbaz raised a question against the government’s performance, it did not sit well with them.”

She said, “NAB could not make a case of any kind against Shehbaz,” the PML-N leader further said, “Shehbaz had said if corruption was proven against him he would leave politics.”

Marriyum said that Nawaz Sharif will also be proven innocent, predicting that he will soon be among the public.

GOVT DISAPPOINTED:

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the government and nation are disappointed with the release of Shehbaz.

He said that the NAB should challenge Shehbaz’s bail on an immediate basis “as the nation has been adversely affected with the decision.”

“The message sent to the nation is that the big fishes can still get away,” said Fawad. “The NAB chairman should review its prosecution, investigation to see why the cases are not reaching at their logical end.”

He said that the PTI broke the entrenched two-party system and started the process of accountability in the country.