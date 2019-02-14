No city blockade, cellular suspension during crown prince’s visit: Islamabad DC

ISLAMABAD: Brushing aside the rumours on social media, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said on Thursday that the reports of the city getting blocked and cellular service suspended during the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman were not true.

“God willing, everything will be normal,” he remarked in a tweet.

The deputy commissioner clarified that only red zone and some adjoining areas would have restricted entry for a certain time.

To a question on social media, the deputy commissioner replied that the reports of no traffic movement ahead of Kak Pul, complete restriction for heavy traffic in the federal capital and suspension of airspace also carried no truth.

To a suggestion by a Twitter user, he said that the traffic plan for Islamabad would be issued on Friday.

He said that on Saturday and Sunday, Metro and public transport would be restricted for entry in the red zone and adjoining areas. However, the roads would be opened though, he added.