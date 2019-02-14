Multan Sultans launch PSL anthem

DUBAI: With new trends emerging ahead of the much-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL), Multan Sultans on Wednesday released their official anthem for the fourth edition of the celebrated league.
‘Waqt-e-Janoob’ – sung by legendary singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi – was posted on Sultans’ Twitter handle.
‘Waqt-E-Janoob’ featuring Attahullah Essa Khelvi!
The anthem is aimed at engaging the youth ahead of PSL. It is also said to be a tribute to the deprived Saraiki community of South Punjab.
Multan Sultans – led by Shoaib Malik – will start their PSL campaign against Karachi Kings on Saturday.