Multan Sultans launch PSL anthem

DUBAI: With new trends emerging ahead of the much-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL), Multan Sultans on Wednesday released their official anthem for the fourth edition of the celebrated league.

‘Waqt-e-Janoob’ – sung by legendary singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi – was posted on Sultans’ Twitter handle.



The anthem is aimed at engaging the youth ahead of PSL. It is also said to be a tribute to the deprived Saraiki community of South Punjab.

Multan Sultans – led by Shoaib Malik – will start their PSL campaign against Karachi Kings on Saturday.