Lawyers seek medical examination of ‘mentally ill’ judge

JHANG: Lawyers of Jhang District Bar Association have sought mental fitness examination of a senior civil judge awaiting promotion, who they said is a “psychological patient”.

“Jhang Senior Civil Judge Qamar Abbas is mentally ill and mistreats lawyers, court staff, appellants and clerks during court proceedings,” the lawyers said in an application to Jhang district & sessions judge (D&SJ).

They added that the judge’s conduct deteriorated the decorum of the courtroom which was tantamount to contempt of court. “His misconduct can also be verified by viewing the CCTV footage of his court.”

The application further stated that Qamar is currently awaiting promotion following which he will be dealing with sensitive cases.

“It is requested that a medical board be constituted to examine the mental fitness of the judge so that his psychological health may be kept in view while promoting him and any untoward circumstances can be avoided,” the lawyers said.