Indian soldier commits suicide in Jammu

ISLAMABAD: An Indian soldier committed suicide by shooting himself in the head using his service rifle during guard duty at an army camp near Panama Chowk in Jammu.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the soldier identified as Sepoy Sandeep Singh, a resident of the Indian state of Punjab, ended his life by shooting himself in the head. His colleagues rushed to the scene on hearing the gunshot and found him dead.

This incident raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian troops and police personnel to 422 in occupied Kashmir since January 2007 till date.

Meanwhile, S J S Mangal, central executive member of Jammu and Kashmir United Peace Movement and Vice President of Shiromani Akali Dal (Maan) expired in Jammu, today.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement, Muhammad Sharif Sartaj, Advocate M R Quareshi, Advocate Imtiaz Mir, Advocate Rauf Lone, Professor Ayub Didar and Sikh leaders S Gurdev Singh, S Narinder Singh Khalsa, Himmat Singh and Shivraj Singh expressed condolences over the demise of S J S Mangal.