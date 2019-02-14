Gang of thieves posing as housemaids arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a nine-member gang, posing as housemaids, who were involved in several robberies in the provincial metropolis.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Gulshan Tahir Noorani, the gang was involved in looting several houses in New Town, Bahadurabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Noorani further told that the gang members are relatives and belong to Pakpattan.

“The group was committing crimes after earning the confidence of the house owners,” he added.

Police also claimed to have recovered looted cash and other valuables from the arrested women.