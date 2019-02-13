Security forces recover arms, explosives during IBO in Sibi

RAWALPINDI: Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Sibi on Wednesday, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

According to the army’s media wing, a large cache of arms and explosives included recovered from underground during the IBO.

Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was launched in February 2017, with the objective of eliminating terrorism across the country.

The Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, civil armed forces as well as other security and law enforcement agencies continue to actively participate and support the efforts of the Pakistan Army to eliminate terrorist elements from the country.