LHC grants govt opportunity to reply to Hamza Shehbaz’s petition

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday gave an opportunity to the federal government for filing a reply to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz’s petition challenging the placement of his name on the Exit Control List (ECL) till March 7.

A single-member LHC bench comprising Justice Muhammad Farrukh Irfan Khan passed the orders after a law officer on behalf of the government sought time for filing a reply in the petition.

It is pertinent to note that Hamza Shehbaz went to London after the court permitted him to travel abroad for a period of ten days. The court also granted Hamza a 14-day extension on an application seeking the same in connection with the treatment of his newborn daughter.

Hamza, through the petition, had submitted that the Interior Ministry had placed his name on the blacklist in an arbitrary manner and sheer violation of fundamental rights.

The opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly had further said that he wanted to see his ailing wife in the United Kingdom (UK) but was unable to travel abroad.