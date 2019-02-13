LHC adjourns Shehbaz Sharif bail petition

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of bail petition filed by Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif till Thursday (Feb 14).

The bench headed by Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan heard the bail petition filed by Shehbaz in connection with Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing and Ramzan Sugar Mills sludge carrier cases.

The bench adjourned the hearing of the bail petition after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Special Prosecutor Akram Qureshi requested to adjourn the matter for arguments.

However, the bench asked counsel for the parties to satisfy it over various questions on next hearing. The bench directed for advancing arguments on how to determine that the sludge carrier was built for personal use or public use.

The court also sought arguments from the counsel over feasibility report for the sludge carrier and its approval from the provincial assembly besides seeking details of similar schemes in Chiniot and other districts.

Shehbaz’s counsel Advocate Amjad Parvaiz told the court that the provincial government was empowered to release funds for the sludge carrier as its cost was about Rs 200 million, in response to court query during the hearing.