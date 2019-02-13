KP govt forms committee to hold talks with PTM

ISLAMABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has constituted a committee comprising parliamentarians from erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) to hold talks with the leadership of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) for removing their grievances, said Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Tribal Districts Ajmal Wazir on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at Chief Minister Secretariat on Wednesday, Ajmal Wazir said that the decision for constitution of advisory committee was taken in a meeting chaired by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and attended by Governor Shah Farman, Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, MNAs, senators, Chief Secretary Muhammad Saleem, KP Police chief Dr Naeem Khan and others.

The committee titled “Advisory committee for Redressal and Development” would be headed by KP chief minister and comprises lawmakers from tribal districts.

The committee members are from different political parties will advise government regarding development and redressal in tribal districts.

Ajmal said that the committee will hold a meeting with the chief minister on monthly basis to update about consultation with people of the tribal districts.

He said that the government wanted to remove 70-year deprivations of tribal dwellers and for this purpose, it would carry out development there.

He said that the government would hold threadbare consultation with committee members about problems and difficulties being faced by people of tribal districts and remedial measures would be taken with their consultation.

In response to a question, Ajmal Wazir said that government is open to talks with anyone, including the PTM leadership.

When asked about the participation of PTM representatives in the committee, Ajmal Wazir said that they were invited for the meeting, but did not turn up.

About developmental activities in tribal districts, Ajmal Wazir said that the notification for extension of the judiciary has been issued. The decision regarding the extension of police would be taken in a week time.

He also clarified that employees of Levies Force, including Khasadar and militia, will not be expelled from service rather would be adjusted in the force.

About health services, Ajmal Wazir said that the government wants service of those doctors in the tribal district who have domicile of erstwhile FATA and for this purpose survey by health department is in progress.

He said that government employees have to work in tribal districts and no one can get a salary while sitting at home.