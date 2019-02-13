Fawad Ch, Shafqat Mahmood discuss establishment of media university

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday jointly chaired a meeting regarding the establishment of a media university in the federal capital.

The meeting was attended by the education and information secretaries besides officials of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Besides discussing matters related to the establishment of the varsity, the meeting also considered setting up two faculties of performing arts and technology. In the field of arts, the meeting discussed teaching acting and scriptwriting.

The meeting also considered establishing a modern technology school in the technology sector. It decided to establish a technical committee for the preparation of recommendations for the establishment of the university.

It was decided that the technical committee would prepare a feasibility report of the university.

The meeting was informed that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had possession of the land to establish the university.

The education minister also assured all possible cooperation for the varsity’s establishment.