ATC concludes evidences in online blasphemous content sharing case

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday concluded evidence of witnesses in a case pertaining to posting and sharing blasphemous content on social media sites.

The court directed the prosecution for the provision of the questionnaire to accused Nasir Ahmed and others for allegations levelled against them during the proceedings.

The prosecutor Muhammad Shafqaat disclosed before the court that all the available witnesses had been testified by the court and urged for closing evidence.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand heard the case.

The testimony of two prosecution witnesses Shakeel Durrani and Imran Saeed also concluded on the day.

More than 22 witnesses were testified in the case and most probably, the case will be concluded after the answers of the questionnaire by the accused in the next date of hearing.

The case is in the court as the FIA registered an FIR No 07/2017 under sections 295-A, 295-B, 295-C, 298, 298-A, 298-B, 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Sec 11 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, (PECA), 2016, and Sections 6(f), 7(h), 8 & 9 of the Anti-Terrorism Act,1997 against the accused Nasir Ahmed and others for sharing blasphemous content over social media.

The court was adjourned till March 1.