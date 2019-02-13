ATC adjourns Mumbai attacks case hearing till February 20

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Mumbai attacks case till February 20 after the stay order issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) were produced before the court which barred ATC for the continuation of further proceedings till the decision of the higher court in the said matter.

During the hearing, prosecution disclosed in the court that Islamabad High Court (IHC) had barred the ATC for further proceedings in such case till the decision of a petition filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in IHC for recalling 19 witnesses, who had earlier testified or given up their testimony.

The same petition had earlier been rejected by ATC.

It may be added that issue of calling 27 foreign witnesses is still pending in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The hearing of post-arrest bail application of five accused in the case was also adjourned by ATC Judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi.

The hearing was adjourned till February 20.