Drought severity lowers in Sindh province amid ongoing rains

KARACHI: The drought’s severity has lowered in Sindh after month-long rains in the province’s districts of Tharparkar, Umerkot, Khairpur, Matyari, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Sajawal and Thatta; however, a moderate drought will remain in these areas, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

“From January to February in this year so far, rains have been received in Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Thatta, Moenjo Daro, Karachi, Rohri, Padidan, Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu and Tando Jam,” said a PMD report on the issue.

A grower Noor Muhammad while talking to PPI said that the recent rains in Khairpur district have provided major relief to the crops of sugarcane and wheat and will raise the production of these crops.

In Thar, the Sindh government has accelerated relief operations including the provision of wheat and fodder to the people. “The day to day relief activities in the drought-hit district of Tharparkar are in progress as more relief camps are being set up for the convenience of the people there,” said Tharparkar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Asif Jameel in his report.

In phase III of the relief activities, the free ration bags scheme commenced on January 26 and is still in progress. A total of 4,254 pregnant and lactating women have been provided with free ration bags at their doorsteps this week.

According to the report, so far, 66,691 ration bags in phase-II, 15,778 in phase-III have been distributed among drought-affected people.

The Tharparkar DC’s report also informed that the government’s initiative of providing free fodder to the owners of the livestock has picked pace as 457 cattle owners of different villages, including Gowarn, Raidhari, Very Bhagat, Bantario, Hareemar and Barwari Lanja of UC Giryanchaho were provided with 50kg of vanda feed and 25kg of rice polis each this week.