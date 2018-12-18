Pakistan mulls visa on arrival for 55 countries to boost tourism

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said that Pakistan is considering allowing visa on arrival for 55 countries.

Addressing a press conference, Dawood said that a policy was being formulated and it would be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan in January 2019.

“We will also consult the country’s security institutions regarding the matter,” he said.

Dawood added that Pakistan needs tourism and the government would do whatever is in the interest of the country.

In January, Pakistan announced to allow visa on arrival for group tourists for 24 countries, including the US and UK.