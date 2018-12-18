Pak army transforms earthquake-ravaged Jebri into model village

Pakistan Army has turned an earthquake-ravaged village of Awaran district’s Mashkai tehsil into a model township.

Mashkai, located along the northern fringes of Central Makran range, is the most populous tehsil of the district. Two of its villages, Nokjo and Jebri, were the epicentre of the 2013 earthquake, which resulted in the complete devastation of its socio-economic fibre.

With army being called in for the relief operations and the security situation being improved later on, a plan to construct a model village for the displaced families was conceived in February this year.

Strenuous construction work on the village having a total area of 0.056678km2 was started in May 2018 and completed within a short span of seven months.

It has a total 75 houses with allied facilities, including a school, mosque, market, water supply scheme and solar based electricity. Moreover, the village also encompasses a sports facility and a playing area for kids.

The Jebri Model Village was inaugurated by Southern Command Commander Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa on Dec 17.

Keys to the newly-built houses and shops were also handed to deserving families at the inauguration ceremony that was attended by tribal elders, notables of the area and civil administration of the district.

Villagers have lavished praise on the army to rebuild their destroyed homes and the village.