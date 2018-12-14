Murad Saeed made federal minister

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday approved a summary to designate Murad Saeed as a federal minister.

According to official sources, the prime minister sent the summary to the acting president who approved it. The cabinet division will issue the notification of Murad Saeed who was earlier working as a minister of state for communications.

On Dec 10, the special meeting of the federal cabinet was held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which was continued for 9 hours. During this session, the PM reviewed the performance of ministers and questioned them turn by turn. He instructed the ministers to improve their performance and give suggestions.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had told media later that the PM appreciated the performance of Murad Saeed and hinted at making him a federal minister.