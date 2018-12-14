ISLAMABAD: E paper – December 14, 2018

categoryTermID29159----CategoryParentID28409------
LAHORE: E paper – December 14, 2018
EU welcomes govt’s offer for dialogue on INGOs registration issue
Murad Saeed made federal minister
Netherlands defeat India in hockey World Cup quarters
SC orders 20% cut in fee charged by private schools
CJP ‘unsatisfied’ with situation in Thar
PM approves special package for martyrs of Islamabad police
Wajid Zia likely to be posted to United Nations
Court asks Nawaz’s counsel to prove SC verdict wrong
Rangers recover Rs30m from suspects involved in ‘hundi’
Accused Russian agent Butina pleads guilty in US to conspiracy
Govt appeals IHC order seeking production of missing person
Court rejects FIA request for time to collect evidence in MQM leader murder case
