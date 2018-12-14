EU welcomes govt’s offer for dialogue on INGOs registration issue

ISLAMABAD: European Union Thursday welcomed the offer for an open dialogue by the government of Pakistan on the issue of the cancellation of the registration of some International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs) by the previous government.

“The European Union Delegation, the Heads of Mission of the European Union Member States represented in Pakistan, and the Heads of Mission of Australia, Canada, Japan, Norway and Switzerland strongly believe that a vibrant civil society is indispensable for good governance and inclusive development, issues that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government promotes and which are at the heart of the Sustainable Development Goals,” a Joint Local Statement said on the situation of INGOs issued here by European Union Delegation in Pakistan.

It said they had been engaging with the leadership of Pakistan to revisit the situation of those INGOs whose registration was initially rejected by the previous administration.

“We welcome the recent offer for an open dialogue as proposed by the government of Pakistan, and hope that this dialogue will be initiated shortly,” it added.

The European Union said it fully respected the government’s right to maintain an INGO registration policy but showed reservations on implementation method and its implications.

It called for an immediate solution in the interest of the population of Pakistan and to avoid the closure of the activities of further INGOs.