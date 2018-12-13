Wajid Zia likely to be posted to United Nations

ISLAMABAD: Wajid Zia, who headed the joint investigation team (JIT) that probed the Panama Papers case under the Supreme Court (SC), is likely to be posted to the United Nations (UN) on international deputation for three years, Pakistan Today has learnt.

According to sources, the Interior Ministry, on the request of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), has forwarded a summary to the Establishment Division, seeking permission in this regard. The human resources department of the division will give the approval after due process.

The top court in May 2017 had appointed Wajid Zia, a grade 21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, as the Panama case JIT head.

The six-member probe team, under Zia’s supervision, had completed the investigation against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his children and son-in-law; and submitted a report to the apex court following which a top bench had disqualified Nawaz. After the SC’s verdict, Zia had remained in the crosshairs of the then ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The JIT head has also recently recorded statements against former premier Nawaz and his sons in the Flagship reference case filed by the National Accountancy Bureau (NAB).

Earlier, he has served as the Immigration additional director general and worked in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) as well as the Motorway Police. He has also been a part of the FIA Economic Crimes Wing.

Zia’s retirement is due in the year 2022.