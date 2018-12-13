Violation of law at home: LDA protects land mafia in Lahore

Violating the law at home, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) is protecting land mafia in Lahore, reported a local Urdu news channel.

According to the media report, LDA zonal officers passed an illegal building map on the LDA land and then punished the officers who raised the issue and later demolished that building after a proper procedure.

Director Town Planning Salman Mehfooz raised the issue, gave an ad in the newspapers against Musa Apartments, the report said, adding that Mehfooz along with Deputy Director Afraz Akhtar demolished the apartments and stopped the ongoing construction on the site.

The officers even wrote to the chief municipal officer against the building before taking action.

The powerful land mafia threatened the officers after the demolishment, the report mentioned, adding the allocated area to Salman Mehfooz was taken back from him, while one officer was made OSD and another was transferred.

Meanwhile, the senior officials of LDA have stated that they are looking into the matter and decision regarding this will be taken soon.