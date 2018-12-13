Two federal ministers given additional portfolios

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has allotted additional portfolios to two federal ministers, namely Makhdoom Khusro Bukhtiar and Muhammad Mian Soomro.

According to a notification dated December 12, Bukhtiar, who is the incumbent federal minister for planning, development and reforms, has been given the additional charge of the Ministry of Statistics; whereas Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro has been handed the additional portfolio of the Aviation Division.

The development has ended speculation of further expansion in the cabinet in the near future.