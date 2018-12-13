Top court orders FIA to freeze private schools’ accounts

— Audit report reveals directors withdrew RS62m in salaries in 2017

— CJP questions if schools had ‘uranium or gold mines’

— Rejects schools’ offer of 8%, demands 20% fee decrease

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Thursday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to freeze the bank accounts of Lahore Grammar School (LGS) and the Beaconhouse School System (BSS).

These directives were issued as the top court heard a case pertaining to hikes in fees of upscale private schools.

The apex court also directed private schools’ to cut their fees by 20% and pay back the fee charged over summer holidays in a matter of two months.

In October, it had directed the schools to submit their audit reports and formed a committee chaired by a federal ombudsman to mediate the issue on excessive fees being collected from parents.

As the audit reports were furnished before the court on Thursday, it was revealed that the salaries of the top administration and directors of the schools amounted to RS62 million in 2017 alone. The amount spent on employees’ salaries was RS512 million in one year, and RS5.2 billion in five. Some beneficiary packages were also provided.

Irked, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar questioned in response to the quotes figures if these schools had “uranium or gold mines” to justify the expenditure.

He observed that a director withdraws a salary of RS8.3 million.

He also noticed irregularities in the audit report submitted by LGS, and rebuked the auditor, adding that he deserved to be delivered to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

He directed FBR to investigate the scenario as “children are not getting a relief of even RS2”.

Adding that these schools operated out of rented bungalows, the chief justice observed that the directors earn high amounts from a single room.

As the schools’ lawyer, Ayesha Hamid told the court that they were willing to reduce fees by 8%, Justice Nisar shot down the olive branch claiming that it was “too less”.

Vehemently, he added that the court “must play the role of a parent” if children’s education was being compromised due to such exorbitant fees charged by these schools.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan also noted discrepancies in the figures in the audit reports, drawing notice to the RS8.3 million in salaries drawn by the directors.

BSS counsel Shahid Hamid responded that the school had paid RS764 million in taxes.

To which, the judge replied that the students are hardly benefiting from the taxes and will only benefit if the fees are lowered.

Ordering FIA to freeze the accounts of these schools, the court summoned the chairpersons of FBR and FIA.