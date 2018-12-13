Thar Case: CJP describes deplorable conditions in desert region

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday said that the current conditions in Thar are “unsatisfactory”.

A three-member bench of the apex court was hearing a case regarding the children’s deaths in the region when CJP Nisar described the conditions of the area when he visited Mithi on Wednesday.

According to reports among the deaths, half of the children die within one month of their birth.

“The people were arranged on beds as we visited, however, when we left the place, the camp was removed and everything from that place was transported,” the top judge remarked.

“The nurses and other staff were hired for a few days (from some other place),” the CJP further said.

“The X-ray machine had been out of order for the last eight years. Operation theatre did exist but, the medicines and surgeons were unavailable,” the chief justice added.

“The water I drank at the RO Plant made me feel uneasy the entire day,” he said.

In addition to that, the CJP said that he was “surprised” to see the housing project.

“Houses are being given to people for five million rupees, while the land has no costs,” he said, adding that “there are schools in the area, but there was no staff neither the drinking water”.

“I was ashamed to see the absence of a washroom in a girls school,” the chief justice commented.

Following this, the bench adjourned the hearing till December 27.