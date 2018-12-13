Taking a trip down the cricket pitch in 2018!

1. On February 9, Cricket was Played on a Snow Lake in Switzerland For the First Time

In February, some modern greats of the game faced off for a T20 match in the resort town of St Moritz in temperatures below zero degrees.

2. On March 25, Cricket Returns to Karachi as National Stadium Hosts PSL 2018 Final

In March, the PSL final for this years edition of Pakistan Super League (2018) was held in Karachi. Following the successful return of cricket to Lahore in the year 2017, the PCB was making efforts for the return of Pakistan’s favourite sport to Karachi.

3. On May 23, Modern Cricket Legend AB De Villiers Announces Retirement

In May, former South Africa Test captain AB de Villiers said he had “run out of gas” as he announced his retirement from international cricket.

4. On August 21, Najam Sethi Resigns From the Post of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman

Sethi resigned from his post on Monday, almost four years after he first took over the cricket board and oversaw the return of international cricket to Pakistan.

5. On September 3, England Opener Alaister Cook Announces Retirement from Cricket

Cook said his retirement from international cricket has been an “18-month process” after he ended his Test batting career with a century against India at the Oval.

6. On October 24, Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Batsman to Reach 10,000 Runs

Kohli, who achieved the feat in his 205th innings, surpassed India legend Sachin Tendulkar, who did it in 259 innings in 2001.

7. On November 1, Pakistan Batsman Azhar Ali Announced Retirement from One Day International Cricket (ODI)

“I am retiring from ODI on personal reasons and the decision is made after thorough deliberations.”

8. On November 3, Pakistan Beat New Zealand, Win 11th Straight T20 Series

Pakistan lived up to their billing as the world’s best Twenty20 team with a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in Dubai yesterday to clinch the three-match series 2-0.

9. On November 9, ICC Women T20 World Cup Starts, which Australia wins on November 25

Ash Gardner’s three wickets and big hitting help steer Australia to an eight-wicket win against England.

10. On November 20, ICC Dismisses PCB Case Against BCCI of $70 Million Compensation Case

The ICC panel in its 65-point decision claimed that the MoU signed between the two countries does not have valid or legal grounds.

11. On December 4, Pakistan Batsman Muhammad Hafeez Announces Retirement from Test Cricket

“It is a personal decision and I have not taken it under any pressure. I have no regrets taking this decision.”

12. On December 5, Indian Cricketer Gautam Gambhir Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket

“The most difficult decisions are often taken with the heaviest of hearts. And with one heavy heart, I’ve decided to make an announcement that I’ve dreaded all my life.”

13. On December 6, Pakistan Leg-Spinner Yasir Shah Becomes Fastest Bowler to Get 200 Wickets, Break 82-Year-Old Record

Shah reaches the milestone in his 33rd Test, beating Australian leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett’s record of 36 Tests set against South Africa in Johannesburg in 1936.

14. On December 7, New Zealand Win First Away Test Series Over Pakistan After 49 Years

New Zealand’s last away series win against Pakistan was a 1-0 victory in matches played in Pakistan in 1969.

15. On December 12, Pakistan Player Sana Mir’s Leg-Break Delivery Voted as Play of Women’s T20 Cup

“Alhamdulillah! Special thanks to all the fans, friends, family and supporters for your valuable votes.”

16. On December 13, Sharmeen, who along with her sister Shazia Khan formed the first-ever national women cricket team, passes away

Sharmeen and her sister landed Pakistan the membership of International Women’s Cricket Council in 1996, which enabled green shirts to take part in 1997 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

BONUS: Azhar Ali’s Comical Run Out Against Australia

Azhar Ali played the shot through slips and was sure that it will go for four and started a mid-wicket chat with Asad Shafiq. The ball, however, did not cross the boundary line and stopped just before the ropes, Mitchell Starc picked up the ball and threw it to wicketkeeper Paine.