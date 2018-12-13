SC forms JIT in Pakpattan shrine land case

— JIT to be headed by Khalid Dad Lak and comprise an official each of ISI, IB

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe into the case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif pertaining to transfer of Pakpattan shrine land.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the suo motu case regarding transfer of 14,000 kanals land of Pakpattan shrine to Dewan Ghulam Qutab in 1985.

The former premier is accused of ordering the withdrawal of a notification of Dec 17, 1969, and allegedly allotting huge lands of Auqaf around Pakpattan to Dewan Ghulam Qutab in violation of a high court order when he was the chief minister of Punjab in 1986.

As the hearing resumed earlier in the day, the apex court established a JIT comprising three members to investigate the case. The JIT will be headed by Khalid Dad Lak and comprise an official from Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) each.

In the last hearing, Sharif had expressed his reservations over being probed by a JIT but his counsel on Thursday told the CJP that his client “has agreed for the formation of a JIT”. At this, the chief justice remarked that Nawaz Sharif “is taking the risk of JIT”.

He then constituted the JIT and summoned its head in the next hearing, while ordering the probe’s terms of reference (ToR) to be finalised within a week.

During the last hearing on December 4, the CJP had offered Nawaz Sharif to propose which institution should investigate the charges against him.

“What is your opinion of your written stance on the matter?” the judge had asked him, to which the former PM had replied: “This is a 32-year-old incident. I don’t remember any such order being passed.”

“Let’s form a joint investigation team (JIT),” the chief justice suggested. “Mian sahab is wary of joint investigation teams,” he added.

“My experience with JITs has not been good,” Nawaz Sharif responded. “Make something other than a JIT.”

“We do have to probe the matter,” the chief justice reminded the ousted premier. “The reputation of the former two-time chief minister and three-time prime minister must be cleared.”

“Let’s make you the judge then,” Justice Nisar commented. “You can look into it and tell us within a week which institution should be called upon to investigate the matter.”