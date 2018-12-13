Rangers recover Rs30m from suspects involved in ‘hundi’

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Rangers on Thursday arrested a group of individuals involved in ‘hawala/hundi’ and seized Rs30 million cash from them, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The group of individuals was nabbed by Rangers personnel at a joint checkpoint in Ghazi Ghat, Dera Ghazi Khan, the Pakistan Army’s media wing said.

It added that the cash was hidden in a sack placed inside the car used by the suspects. The arrested hail from Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and DG Khan in Punjab.

The suspects have been handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and police for necessary legal action, the statement concluded.