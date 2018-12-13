Qureshi stresses need for opening Pak-Italy legal migration channels

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi while appreciating the longstanding relationship between Pakistan-Italy on Thursday, underlined the need for opening channels of legal migration between the two countries.

In a meeting with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Elisabetta Balloniat, who had called on him here at the Foreign Office (FO), Qureshi lauded the strong bilateral institutional mechanisms of cooperation in diverse fields, including the political dialogue process between the two countries.

The two sides discussed a wide range of regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest and expressed satisfaction at the current state of relations.

Qureshi emphasised the need to enhance high-level exchanges and augment cooperation in the spheres of trade, investment, economic development, culture and tourism.

The two sides agreed to pursue joint ventures in trade and economic spheres through the transfer of technology.

They also reaffirmed the excellent cooperation existing between the two countries at the multilateral fora, including the United Nations (UN), and agreed to further enhance it.

The Italian secretary general stated her government’s resolve to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas and assured full cooperation on working together with the new government.